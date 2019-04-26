Taylor Swift dropped her highly-anticipated new song, featuring Brendon Urie, on April 26, and her fans are losing it! Especially because the new track also came with a music video.

Fans weren’t exactly sure what to expect from Taylor Swift’s first song since 2017’s Reputation, but the pop star did not disappoint. Tay dropped her latest bop, “ME!”, featuring Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie, on April 26, and Swifties are L-O-V-I-N-G it. In fact, the internet blew up just moments after the track’s release, which also came with a super colorful music video!

Taylor hasn’t yet officially announced a follow-up album to Reputation, but if this song is any indication as to how amazing it’s going to be, we’re already hooked! After the singer announced the new song with a countdown on her Instagram page, fans were completely convinced that TS7 was on its way. The singer, 29, took to her website and Instagram story in the middle of the night on April 13 to start a very cryptic 13-day long countdown to April 26. Then, she surprised fans in Nashville on April 25 with a colorful mural that hinted at the single to come. Now that the track is finally here, cross your fingers there’s even more where that came from!

The new track from Taylor arrived three days after she brought down the house at the 2019 TIME 100 gala on April 23. The songstress made the 2019 list of the magazine’s 100 most influential people and celebrated with a show-stopping performance of “Style”, “Delicate”, “Love Story”, “New Year’s Day”, and “Shake It Off”. In a dress fit for a princess, Tay flooded the room with her signature vocals, delivering an electric performance that confirmed just how worthy she is of a coveted spot on the TIME list.

TS7 will mark Taylor’s first album since she dropped her Reputation record in 2017 and debuted, a new, much-edgier look. The pop star went on to break records when she embarked on a tour of the same name, which become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. She even partnered with Netflix to release a concert special which gave fans an intimate look at the stage show from the last stop of her stadium tour.