Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

It has been the most insanely jam-packed week with some of our favorite celebs stepping out on red carpets all across the world, and we rounded up the best dressed looks from the week.

Taylor Swift, 29, is officially back and better than ever. The gorgeous blonde singer looked like a pretty princess when she arrived at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, wearing a stunning pastel pink and yellow J. Mendel Spring 2019 gown. The gown not only fit in with her recent aesthetic to announce her new music, it was gorgeous. Taylor’s gown featured an off the shoulder neckline that showed off ample cleavage, with poofy sleeves and a ruched bodice featuring embroidered yellow flowers, while the skirt had color-blocked pleated panels. She topped her look off with a pair of bright yellow Chloe Gosselin Tori Sandals in lemon satin, with a rhinestone closure and crystal embellishments. She topped off her ethereal look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry made up of yellow diamond earrings, a three-stone stone bypass ring, a heart shaped diamond ring and a pink diamond bow headband.

Another one of our fave gals who hasn’t stepped out on a red carpet in quite some time is Selena Gomez, 26, who slayed the WE Day California red carpet. Sels rocked a gorgeous black wool and silk Dior Resort 2019 dress with an insanely plunging scoop neckline that showed off major cleavage, while the waist was super tight, showing off her tiny figure. Selena accessorized her stunning ensemble with a pair of simple, pointy-toed black Tamara Mellon Vamp Black Nappa Pumps, and a rainbow beaded wrap bracelet. Selena’s gorgeous ensemble was styled by none other than her longtime stylist, Kate Young. Meanwhile, her glam was just as flawless, as her hair was done by Marissa Marino in an effortless updo with a low bun in the back, while her bangs were left out and twisted to one side, framing her face.

Two of the best looks this week came from Scarlett Johansson, 34, and Brie Larson, 29, from the Avengers: Endgame world premiere in LA on April 22. Scarlett donned a stunning strapless, custom chainmail Atelier Versace dress which featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The skin-tight sequin midi dress featured a tight bodice, while the skirt of the dress was fitted at the top, flowing into a loose, straight skirt with a plunging thigh-high slit on the side. She accessorized with a pair of simple, metallic silver Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals, and custom Sonia Boyajian jewelry, inspired by the five Infinity Stones.

Brie on the other hand, looked just as gorgeous in a slinky lavender custom Celine gown. The skinny strapped silk dress featured a plunging v-neckline, which showed off major cleavage, while the bodice of the dress featured a ruched wrap around. The rest of the gorgeous slinky gown flowed off her petite frame perfectly, while the side of the dress featured an insanely plunging slit, which showed off her toned, long legs. Brie accessorized her look with a cool pair of iridescent Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen ankle-strap sandals, and just like Scarlett, Brie rocked custom jewelry inspired by the Infinity Stones. Brie opted to wear custom Irene Neuwirth Jewelry made up of a gorgeous gold bangle with a huge citrine gem in the center, and a massive ring with a different colored gem on each of her five fingers.