Taylor Swift Fans Think ‘ME!’ Has Been Written Since At Least Dec. 2017 — See The Hint From Selena Gomez

Wait, has Taylor Swift’s new song been hiding under our noses this whole time? Swifties discovered a message from Taylor’s BFF, Selena Gomez, that seemingly teased ‘Me!’ years ago!

Taylor Swift, 29, released her brand new power anthem, “ME!”, on April 26, but the title of the song has been floating around the Swift-verse for years. Shortly after the new song dropped, the dedicated fans discovered that Selena Gomez, 26, had revealed the track’s title – in a post from 2017! “I’m glad you were born,” Selena wrote on a Dec. 13, 2017, Instagram post. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you [Taylor].”

Is this pure coincidence, or has the concept of “ME!” existed for years? Did Taylor write this song as a tribute to her best friend? The only person who knows the answers to all this is – funny enough – Selena. During a YouTube chat, Taylor confirmed that Selena is the “keeper of my secrets and the queen of my heart.” (h/t Entertainment Tonight). So, if anyone needs to know the truth behind “ME!” (and the name of her brand new cat) then give Selena a ring.

Taylor, in the YouTube chat, also confirmed what Selena said days before – that she’s heard “most of the new album.” While Selena made a rare public appearance at the WE Day event in California, she told Entertainment Tonight that she had previewed Taylor’s next record. “Oh my goodness, yeah. It’s amazing. Just wait,” she said with a bright smile on her face. In between Taylor and Selena’s upcoming new music – she’s working with Justin Trainer on a collab, her songwriter EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com – 2019 is going to be a good year for pop music fans.

The year is already a good one for cat enthusiasts – specifically, fans of Taylor’s kitties. Everyone knows that she has two Scottish folds named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, but fans were convinced that she got a third cat after seeing the video for “ME!”. In the vid, Brendon Urie gifts Taylor a Siamese kitten as a way to win her back, and after Taylor teased that she had hidden “a secret in the video [that] I’ve been keeping for months,” Swifties guessed that she had a new cat. Surprise – they were right! Taylor unveiled the new addition to her family shortly afterward. “And then there were three…”