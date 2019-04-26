Pete Davidson, 25, & Kate Beckinsale, 45, Split: Couple Ends Fling After 3 Mos. Of Dating

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have cooled down since their hot and heavy makeout sesh in January. The pair have reportedly broken up.

It’s over between Kate Beckinsale, 45, and Pete Davidson, 25. After just a few months of dating, the pair have split, sources told Page Six. While fans were most intrigued by their 20 year age gap, an insider told the site that it was actually how public Pete’s lifestyle was that ended up being a problem for them – not the age difference. “Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve,” the source said.

Kate has spoken out about how having her love life scrutinized was a first for her in this relationship. “I’m surprised by the interest,” she told the Los Angeles Times last month. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

It’s not totally surprising that the Saturday Night Live star and the actress have broken up since they haven’t been spotted together in weeks. The last time they were photographed together was on March 18 when they were spotted sharing a kiss in their car after the Los Angeles premiere of The Dirt.

The pair first stirred up romance speculation when they were seen leaving the Golden Globes together three months after the comic broke off his engagement with Ariana Grande. From there, things only got more intense. The internet nearly imploded when they were spotted passionately making out in public at a New York Rangers hockey game on March 2.

HollywoodLife reached out to Kate and Pete’s representatives for comment.