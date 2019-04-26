Padma Lakshmi, 48, Poses Au Naturale In Sexy Pic Paying Tribute To Singer Lizzo

Padma Lakshmi wasn’t afraid to bare all in her latest Instagram photo! If the snapshot looks familiar, it’s because she was paying tribute to Lizzo’s recent, similar photoshoot.

Padma Lakshmi, 48, has blessed her followers with another stunning selfie, and this time, she’s baring more than ever before. The Top Chef host slipped out of her clothes and flaunted her figure in her latest Instagram snapshot, and looked so stunning as she posed in her bathroom mirror. The television host let her long locks cascade down her bare back for the photo, which was taken on her cell phone. The best part? Padma revealed in her caption that the photo was a nod to body positive songstress Lizzo. “Doing my best @lizzobeeating pose ✨ #tbt#aunaturale,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans LOVED the fact that the photo was actually a tribute to Lizzo. “I’m so happy you’re giving her props. Lizzo is bold and beautiful and groundbreaking. You helping spread her message is really awesome,” one fan sweetly wrote. “Queens supporting sister-queens. This is the example,” another commented. “👑 Supporting 👑,” another co-signed. “I love that you are comfortable in your own skin and I 💖 that you shared this BOLD and intriguing selfie of yourself. ✌️❤️,” another wrote below the nude snapshot.

It was on April 19 that Lizzo dropped her new album, Cuz I Love You, including her viral cover art which featured a nude photo of her. The always body-positive singer has not been shy about flaunting her assets on and off stage, and has proven to be a voice for plus size women everywhere.

Cheers to both of these stars for being brave enough to go au naturale on the gram! These stunners both looks equally as gorgeous in their respective clothes-free shoots.