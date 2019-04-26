Nikki Bella: How She Feels About John Cena Dating Someone New As Her Own Romance Heats Up

While Nikki Bella is casually dating Artem Chigvintsev, she’s been hit with the reality that ex John Cena has moved on to a hot romance with Shay Shariatzadeh and her reaction to it is surprising.

After six years together, it was bound to be an emotion filled time when both Nikki Bella and John Cena moved on to finding love with other people. While Nikki, 35, is in a non-committed romance with her former Dancing with the Stars pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, John has made Shay Shariatzadeh, the new lady in his life. After their engagement failed in 2018 over opposite wants in life — especially kids — Nikki is fine with John’s new relationship. “Nikki is truly happy for John that he’s dating and seems to have moved on. She really does want him to be happy and wants the best for him. At the end of the day, they both truly want different things in life,” a source close to Nikki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They don’t talk nearly as often now that they’re both dating, but moving on from John will probably be the hardest thing in the world Nikki has dealt with to date and she knows it wasn’t easy for him, either,” our insider explains. “She’s really happy dating and in a great place. If their paths cross again, so be it, but right now she’s realizing they’re both going in their own directions for real this time and she’s OK with it. It took awhile to get here, but her family is almost relieved that John has moved on so Nikki totally can, too.”

Nikki gushed about Artem on her The Bellas Podcast, on Apr. 24, which she co-hosts with her twin sister, Brie Bella. While she and the dancer aren’t in a committed romance, she’s enjoying what they have. “He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” she raved about the 36-year-old hunk, adding “He does work around the house.” Brie then asked Nikki if Artem was officially her boyfriend. “No…Because I’m not ready,” she answered.

John, 42, seems to be escalating his romance with Shay. They were first seen going on a date on March 27, in which they had a four-hour dinner together. They also had a two-hour romantic dinner at San Diego’s Tower23 on April, 20. He pulled the ultimate boyfriend move by dropping off Shay at the San Diego Airport on April 23. The WWE star turned actor gave Shay a passionate kiss and hug curbside and he even helped get her bags out of the trunk of his car. On an April 10 Bellas Podcast, Nikki issued a warning to shay after their initial dinner date pics dropped. “When I saw the photo, it was weird. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy. But let me tell you, if she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat. I’m still protective of that man,” she revealed.