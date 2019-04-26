National Pretzel Day 2019: By 1 Get 1 Free At Auntie Anne’s & More Epic Deals

April 26 is National Pretzel Day — which means you can score epic deals and freebies on the salty treats at various locations around the country!

Happy National Pretzel Day! April 26 officially marks the chance to celebrate pretzels of all kinds, and we’re filling you in on all the places you can get discounts on the treat throughout the day. Autnie Anne’s is arguably the most famous pretzel chain, and if you stop by one of their locations today, you can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel for FREE, as long as you buy one of any pretzel item. Just check online or on the Pretzel Perks app to get the coupon! Meanwhile, over at Wetzel’s Pretzels, you can get a free Original Pretzel just by stopping by — NO purchase necessary.

Cumberland Farms also has a nice deal for National Pretzel Day — if you buy a hot pretzel between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., you can get a Chill Zone beverage for FREE. There are plenty of pretzel options to choose from, too: Classic Salted, Cinnamon Sugar and Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed! At Ben’s Soft Pretzels, you can stop in to get a free pretzel, and even enter to win free pretzels for a year. If you want to stop by Pretzlemaker for a free pretzel, make sure you sign up to become a rewards member first. Only reward members will be granted the freebie!

Philly Pretzel Factory will also have some free deals all day long, and at Quaker Steak & Lube, Revved Up Rewards members can get a free pretzel with beer cheese dip. Oh, and if you’re a fan of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, you can get $1 off two bags between April 24 and April 28, too!