‘The Challenge’ Star Natalie Negrotti Finally Reveals GF 1 Yr. After Being Outed As Pansexual

Natalie Negrotti teased a big announcement on April 25, and she delivered. ‘The Challenge’ star revealed the identity of her girlfriend, who she’s been dating for over a year! Natalie shared a cute photo of them with a sweet message, describing her ‘love.’

Natalie Negrotti, 29, is happily in a relationship! The Challenge star decided that it was time to uncover the identity of the woman she’s been dating for a year and a half on April 26. Natalie’s other half is a woman named Stephanie, who is the Director of Business Development at “hoo.be” — a content creation company. It’s unclear how the two met, however, Natalie works with hoo.be as a host of it’s newly launched vlog series.

The reality star introduced her girlfriend in an emotional post on Instagram on April 26, which featured a photo of the couple. “Hey guys!!! I’m so excited to finally introduce you to my beautiful girlfriend,” Natalie began. She tagged her girlfriend’s Instagram account, which is public and features photos of the two. Natalie continued: “I’ve tried keeping her out of the spotlight for a year and a half for the most part to protect her, respect her, and take things slow. BUT we are ready to share our love with the world”.

Natalie went on to describe her girlfriend and she revealed why they’re so good together. “Stephanie is one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met,” she wrote. “She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I’ve ever wanted and dreamt of but didn’t know existed. She puts me first a lot and prioritizes my happiness without compromising hers. She supports me through everything. This is truly what love is and I’m so lucky to have found it. I love u Steph and I can’t wait to spend my life with u.”

Natalie finished with a message, encouraging fans to head over to Stephanie’s Instagram to learn more about her. “Everyone send my baby girl some love isn’t she so beautiful?!!!!! P.S. yes it’s weird my girlfriend and sister have the same name”.

Fans of the MTV star are familiar with her sexuality. Natalie came out as pansexual nearly one year ago. At the time, she had accused her The Challenge: Final Reckoning co-star Kayleigh Morris of publicly outing her.

And, speaking of her co-stars, some of them showed love to in the comments section of her photo reveal with Stephanie. Cara Maria, wrote: “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! You are so perfect for each other. Steph i trust you to take good care of my princess. When’s the wedding? Can we throw glitter as you come down the aisle?” Natalie’s fellow Big Brother alum, Rachel Reilly added, “You’re inspirational!”

Ahead of the big reveal, Natalie teased a “surprise” for her fans with a countdown on her Instagram Story. “Alright guys, the time has come,” she said in a series of videos. “The moment that you’ve all been waiting for some of you not. But, anyways, I’m very excited. I have a huge announcement tonight. No, I’m not pregnant. It’s nothing that crazy. No, I’m not engaged, but it’s gonna be big. You guys have been asking for something and I’m finally going to give it to you guys.”

Stephanie’s Instagram also contains photos of the couple. Her most recent post features a playful photo of them, where Natalie is seated on Stephanie’s shoulders. “Once strangers now lovers,” Stephanie wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to ride the waves with you. Happy to share my life with you and so excited to see all our accomplishments. You’re my favorite”. Congratulations to the happy couple!