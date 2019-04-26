Melania Trump Sits Alone In White House For her 49th Birthday – See Pic Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Uh…happy birthday, Melania Trump? The White House tweeted an odd photo of the First Lady, and fans had no problem meme-ifying it with pictures of Sad Keanu, Vladimir Putin and more.

“Happy Birthday, @FLOTUS,” the official @WhiteHouse account tweeted on April 26 in celebration of Melania Trump’s 49th birthday. While the message was fine, the photo the account included was strange. The picture, taken in early March when President Donald Trump, 72, was meeting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the Oval Office, shows Melania sitting alone on a couch while a swarm of photographers and reporters….are completely ignoring her. (Click here to see the pic). Out of all the pictures of Melania Trump available, why did the @WhiteHouse account use that one? It seemed like they were ASKING for it to be mocked and meme’d — and it certainly was!

“What a lovely image of Melania with her faithful companion, an empty couch cushion,” one user tweeted. “This is the photo that the White House put out to honor her? I thought this was from @TheOnion or something when I saw it,” another added. Many used the empty cushions as an opportunity to photoshop in Russian president Vladimir Putin, a very bloated Donald Trump, the Trump Baby Blimp, and even “Sad Keanu.” Others made a Seinfeld reference to the one time Kellyanne Conway knelt on the couch while wearing her shoes. “Well, the right side has been tarnished.”

The question now is – what did Donald Trump get for Melania’s birthday? In 2018, the President of the United States celebrated his wife’s birthday by spending some time with his loved ones – his fawning fans over at Fox & Friends. “It’s Melania’s birthday, so I said let’s [do the interview] on Melania’s birthday. So ‘Happy Birthday’ to Melania,” he said, before revealing that he was too “busy” to actually get her a gift. “I got her a beautiful card. You know I’m very busy, to be running out looking for presents. But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

A card and flowers are not going to cut it this year after reports said Donald and Melania had an argument while dining at Mar-a-lago on March 30. The First Lady “was upset” and had words with her husband “over something.” While it’s unclear what the two might have been arguing about, if they DID have such a public spat, then Donald better have gone all outs for Melania’s birthday.