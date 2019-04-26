‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Shades Her Co-Stars & Calls For Their Lawsuits To Become Storylines

PuppyGate was heavily documented on Season 9 of ‘RHOBH,’ and Lisa Vanderpump is wondering why the same screen time wasn’t devoted to Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley’s legal woes.

Dorit Kemsley, 47, had to fight back an attempt to sue, while Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards’ husbands also faced lawsuits — is that news to you? If it is, that’s just one more reason Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is fed up with the heavy coverage of PuppyGate on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she was relieved a fan thought likewise. “You could have aired Erika’s financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP’s reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this…or Kyle/Mo being sued…or Dorit/PK being sued. No, let’s hurt LVP for the 4th year!!!” a fan tweeted on April 26, to which LVP simply replied, “Exactly.” Lisa was especially peeved that Kyle confronted her on the suspicion that she allegedly sold a PuppyGate story to RadarOnline, a fight that was aired for all to witness.

In Jan. 2019, Dorit was reportedly ordered to settle a money dispute over mediation with her ex-business partner for Beverly Beach, Ryan Horne, who had attempted to sue her and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. He accused the couple of not paying back his alleged company investments of $205,000 in 2018, according to The Blast. Dorit had tried to counter-sue, and this led to an angry confrontation by an anonymous woman during the RHOBH cast trip to the Bahamas. “Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him, you cheap b**tch,” she yelled at a resort, but this failed to make it on-screen when the getaway aired in February.

Meanwhile, Erika’s husband Thomas Girardi was dealt a $15 million lawsuit for allegedly not making payments to his lender, Law Finance Group, according to court documents that The Blast read in Jan. 18. And then there’s Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, and his real estate company, The Agency, who were hit with a fraud lawsuit over the sale of a $32.5 million mansion, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on March 14. Sweetwater Malibu LLC, a real estate company, accused Kyle’s husband of working with the person who bought the $32.5 million property to flip the house and make major profit by selling the mansion again for $69.9 million the next year, according to the documents.

Exactly. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) April 26, 2019

Lisa has been very clear that she’s not happy with how the storylines have played out on Season 9 — so much so that she hinted at quitting altogether. “I think eight years ago, I had no real understanding of what I was about to get into, but it was exciting. It was very organic, and I think we were really just out to have a good time. But this season feels different,” the restaurant owner, who has starred on every season of RHOBH, admitted in a Bravo confessional uploaded on April 24.