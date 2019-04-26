Kylie & Travis Spark Marriage Rumors As She Calls Him ‘Husband’ At Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stirred up rumors that they’ve already gotten married with his birthday cake at his 28th birthday bash. Kylie addressed Travis as her ‘husband’ multiple times.

Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday with an epic Avengers-themed birthday bash on April 25. Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Travis’s epic birthday cake. Kylie had “happy birthday husband” written on the birthday cake, which featured miniature versions of Travis, Kylie, and Stormi Webster, 1, as Avengers characters Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Thor. Kylie referencing Travis as her husband is sparking marriage rumors about the couple once again. Kylie also had “happy birthday husband” spelled out with blue balloons. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTO OF TRAVIS SCOTT’S BIRTHDAY CAKE AND BALLOONS. A rep said that the couple is “not married.”

However, Kylie and Travis are constantly referring to each other as “husband” and “wifey.” At his NYC concert in March 2019, Travis gave Kylie this sweet shoutout: “I love you wifey!” Travis, Kylie, and Stormi dressed up in incredible Avengers costumes for the birthday party, which featured a special screening of Avengers: Endgame. Kylie posted a sweet family photo on Instagram before they headed to the party. “Happy end game everyone,” she captioned the picture. Most of the KarJenner family came out to celebrate La Flame’s birthday, including Khloe, Kim Kardashian, 38, Kanye West, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Mason Disick, 9, and Kris Jenner, 63.

Kylie and Travis are stronger than they’ve ever been. The couple was hit with cheating rumors in March 2019, but they’ve gotten their relationship back on track after a family vacation with Stormi. They recently hit up Coachella together and looked more in love than ever at Kanye’s Sunday Service.

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more focused on their relationship now more than ever,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re really trying to focus on bettering the relationship after spending so much time apart. They are really relishing in this time before Travis gets so busy again.”