Kylie Jenner & Stormi Wish ‘Daddy’ Travis Scott A Happy Birthday With Massive LA Billboard

The Kar-Jenners go big on holidays, and Kylie Jenner’s birthday wish to BF Travis Scott is beyond epic. She took out a billboard on busy Santa Monica Blvd with a pic of daughter Stormi to wish love to ‘Daddy.’

Go big or go home and Kylie Jenner did the former when it came to wishing her partner of two years Travis Scott a Happy Birthday. While the “Sicko Mode” rapper doesn’t turn 28 until April 30, his 21-year-old sweetie had a massive billboard erected on April 26 to send along her best wishes. She chose one of the busiest intersections in the Los Angeles area to put it up, as it sits on the prime real estate of Santa Monica Blvd at La Cienega Blvd in West Hollywood and it’s getting massive attention.

The billboard is in a greyish-lavender color and shows a close up of their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster‘s face in a portrait on the left and a shot of Kylie lying on the ground holding their little girl close on the right with the message “Happy Birthday Daddy” above the mother and daughter with “Love, Mommy and Stormi XO” beneath it. She didn’t even need to mention Travis’ name on the billboard because everyone in Tinseltown knows who Kylie’s significant other is, unless they’ve been living under a rock for the past two years.

Kylie let the billboard remind fans that she’s also a hot mom. In the pic she’s holding a sitting Stormi up to her stomach and chest and the billionaire cosmetics mogul appears to be wearing a white one piece swimsuit or bodysuit, as her long bare legs are stretched out while the halter top straps show her bare arms. Stormi looks so adorable in a little white dress as she’s cradled by her mama in the pic.

Last year for Travis’ 27th birthday party, Kylie rented out the entire Six Flags Magic Mountain Amusement Park north of L.A. This time around she threw an epic Avengers: Endgame themed bash on April 25. The couple shared pics on Instagram with Kylie  looking super sexy dressed exactly like Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the film), while Travis was all-in wearing a head to toe Ironman (played by Robert Downey Jr.) costume. She even treated party guests to a screening of the blockbuster film, which opened nationwide the same night.