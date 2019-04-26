His hair is still yellow! Kodak Black appears to enjoy his newest hairstyle that has fans comparing him to a character from ‘The Simpsons.’

Kodak Black, 21, is showing off his new hairstyle yet again! The rapper recently gave fans a look into his new hairdo earlier this week, and now he posted a video singing in the shower with his “Lisa Simpson” color. He sang 37-year-old Keyshia Cole’s song “Love” in the short clip. And in the video, he rocked his vibrant, yellow, spiky hair.

People online, of course, had opinions about the musician’s formerly black hair that’s now resembling that of an animated character’s. “Kodak [out] here looking like Lisa Simpson,” one fan reacted on Twitter. Another fan claimed they saw the resemblance before Kodak even dyed his hair. “By the way, I said this last week. Kodak Black looks like a Simpson. And THEN he dyed his hair yellow and made it look like Lisa Simpson,” the person said online.

We wonder how long Kodak will keep his hair this color – it seems like every time he posts something on social media with his blonde ‘do, he receives an influx of negative reactions. We guess we’ll have to see. But since it’s his hair, he can keep it bright yellow for however long he wants!

Kodak has, unfortunately, been in more than a shower’s hot water recently. The young star was allegedly arrested for gun and marijuana possession at the United States and Canada border, according to TMZ. In his mugshot from the arrest, Kodak’s hair was still black and not yet dyed. We hope he sorts out his alleged legal troubles soon.