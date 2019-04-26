Kandi Burruss Shares Sweet New Photos With Look-Alike Daughter, 16, & Son, 3

Kandi Burruss’ kids are growing up fast! The singer shared new family photos with her 16-year-old daughter, Riley, who looks just like her, and her son Ace, 3.

Kandi Burruss, 42, has a beautiful family! The singer shared a few new family photos with her kids, daughter Riley, 16, and three-year-old son, Ace on Instagram, April 25. First, Kandi posted a photo, sitting alongside her kids as Ace threw up a peace sign. The second and third photos featured a solo shot of her daughter, and a sweet snap of Riley holding Ace, who held a toy. — Take a look at the photos, below!

In the photo, Kandi is dressed in a bright blood orange buttoned shirt with dark washed, ripped blue jeans. Riley wore an off-the-shoulder, beige romper with floral details. And, little Ace was dressed in a coral, blue and white block-colored polo and blue jeans. Kandi captioned the photo with two red heart emojis.

Kandi shared the family photos after she revealed a major milestone about Ace just one day prior. She posted a video of her son “acing” his mandarin school work. “Ace has been going to international school for one year & he’s doing great!” she captioned the video, adding, “He’s 3yrs old & Im so proud of him!”

Kandi shares Riley with her ex, Russell Spencer. The two welcomed their daughter in August of 2002. Kandi’s son, Ace is from her current marriage to producer, Todd Tucker. The couple, who wed in April of 2014, welcomed their son in January 2016. The family resides in Atlanta, and Todd’s daughter, Kaela Tucker, lives with them.

It’s a busy time for the mother of two, as she’s gearing up to hit the road on her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour, which is being put on by her Kandi Koated Entertainment company. She will be joined by special guests, Tamar Braxton and Trina. The tour will hit cities around the globe throughout the entire month of May in celebration of Kandi’s upcoming birthday on May 17. Her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour kicks off on May 2 in Chicago, Illinois and wraps in Houston, Texas on the 26th.