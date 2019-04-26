Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Jet Off To The Bahamas After They’re Hit With Selena Gomez Drama

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were snapped playing golf on a lush course, just one day after Justin had to explain that Selena Gomez’s music video automatically played on his laptop, among other troll-related drama.

Say bah, humbug to troll drama and move on to the Bahamas — that’s essentially what Justin Bieber, 25, and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, did. The married couple was photographed playing golf in the Caribbean islands on April 26, according to the caption in this photo. With Hailey strolling the lush green lawn in a bikini top and shorts, and her husband attending to the golf bag in a white tank top and bright orange shorts, they left all that troll-generated drama about Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, 26, back at home.

Fans spied Selena’s music video, “Taki Taki,” on Justin’s Google search history in a video that he shared to Instagram on April 25. The Biebs had to pipe down the ruckus by explaining it was an accident. “That video of Selena singing ‘Taki Taki’ came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played.. to fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start s**t grow up,” the pop star commented, according to screenshots taken by @JBCrewdotcom.

Justin also pleaded fans to “stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing,” since he only posted the video of his search history to poke fun at a tabloid report which claimed Hailey was pregnant. The runway model also had to school like-minded trolls on the very same day! The cruel comments poured in after Hailey posted a snuggly photo of her and Justin on April 21, which elicited such responses like, “Can you stop forcing your relationship already… we all know your 2nd best. You always will be and always have been.” Hailey popped off on her Instagram Story in a now-deleted post.

Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

“You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real. We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies,” Hailey wrote, adding, “I’m not gonna sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G’night!!” Now let Hailey chill in the Bahamas in peace.