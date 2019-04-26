Justin Bieber Begs Fans To ‘Stop Reading Into Things’ After He’s Caught Watching A Selena Gomez Video

The Biebs has had it with crazy fan theories. After he was caught watching Selena Gomez’s ‘Taki Taki’ music video, he appears to have justified why that tab was open on his computer.

After Justin Bieber’s eagle-eyed fans took notice that he had watched a Selena Gomez music video on his laptop, he’s pleading for them to stop overanalyzing his life. According to a new set of screenshots, which were reportedly comments the Biebs left on social media, fans are making something out of nothing. “Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy,” he said. “These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life,” the pop star asked his fans.

The video in question actually had nothing to do with Selena, and was supposed to be a comical take from Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, 22, on false media headlines. After the Daily Telegraph claimed the singer’s model wife was pregnant, they laughed off the report. Justin poked fun at the article’s headline, which incorrectly spelled his last name. “How are you gonna spell my name wrong after all these years ?? Haha,” he wrote on his social media post. “Daily Telegraph…wow,” he retorted. Even Hailey joined in on the joke. “How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly…not,” Hailey sarcastically said in the back of Justin’s video.

Justin made sure to make it clear that he’s not exactly sitting at home googling his ex-girlfriend’s music videos. “That video of Selena singing “Taki Taki” came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance. Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played.. to fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start shit grow up,” he reportedly explained in his comments. You can see the fan screenshots for yourself, below.

Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time the singer has spoken out about his ex in 2019. When fans made incessant comments about how he may still end up with Selena, he defended his marriage and clapped back at fans. “Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and [sic] my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”