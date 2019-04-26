Joe Biden Tears Up & Brings Meghan McCain To Tears Talking About How Late Son Beau Inspires Him

Joe Biden appeared on ‘The View’ for his first interview since announcing he’s running for president and got emotional remembering his son Beau, who died in 2015.

One day after announcing he’s running for president, Joe Biden appeared on The View for his first interview as a candidate. The former vice president, 76, got a warm welcome from the co-hosts – but they didn’t hold back from asking him the tough questions, either. Biden answered to questions about Dr. Anita Hill and his recent sexual harassment allegations, but the one thing that elicited the most emotion out of him was when discussing his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. “It’s given me an incredible sense of – I wish I didn’t possess it – empathy,” Biden said.

Biden teared up discussing his son and the amount of loss he has had to go through. He mentioned that his son Beau said, “Dad, promise me you will not back away.” Biden said, “He knew I would always take care of the family. But he didn’t want me to withdraw from the things that have motivated my whole life: trying to get engaged and change things, and try to make things better.”

The presidential candidate was asked if his son is why he’s running for the highest office in the United States in 2020. “No, he’s not why I’m running,” Biden responded, but added, “When I get up in the morning, I think about him. You know? I hope he’s proud of me. I hope he’s proud.” Biden then wiped his tears as he thought of his son. Biden also lost his first wife, Neilia Hunter, and his daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972.

"I hope he's proud of me."@JoeBiden discusses his late son Beau: "He didn't want me to withdraw from the things that have motivated my whole life about trying to … make things better." https://t.co/rxCXj3uvWG pic.twitter.com/HVA04j3AiW — The View (@TheView) April 26, 2019

Biden then took that opportunity to empathize with others who have experienced what he has – a great contrast from current President Donald Trump, 72. “A lot of people, all you folks have lost somebody. They’re still with you. They’re in you; they’re there.” He quoted philosopher Immanuel Kant and said that to deal with grief, you need, “‘Something to do, someone to love, and something to look forward to.’ You gotta get there, and you can get there.”

Show co-host Meghan McCain, 34, whose father Senator John McCain passed away in August 2018 from the same cancer as Beau, also got teary from Biden’s remarks. “I’m always crying around you, Joe, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

Biden’s presidential campaign has quietly been in the works for the past two years, but his intention to run in 2020 became not-so subtle within the past few months, despite his best efforts to play coy. He made it official on April 25, posting a video with the caption, “The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy… everything that has made America — America — is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020.” In the video, he focused on Trump as the problem facing the nation, rather than specific issues. He cited the Charlottesville incident in August 2017, in which counter-protestors fought white supremacists – and Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden claimed in his video that the “soul of America is at stake” during the 2020 election. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.” Biden has nearly 50 years of political experience, first elected to the Senate in 1972, only resigning in 2009 when he became Barack Obama‘s VP. This is his third presidential run, after losing in 1988 and 2008.