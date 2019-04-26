Hailie Mathers, 23, Reveals The Exact Workout She Does To Get Her Rock-Hard Abs

Hailie Mathers just revealed her workout routine and we’re going to hit the gym, immediately! — While we’re gone, you can check out the breakdown of Eminem’s daughter’s fitness routine, which includes arm, ab, and leg workouts!

Hailie Mathers, 23, revealed her secrets to how she stays in amazing shape! The influencer, who is also the daughter of rap icon, Eminem, 46, posted a full breakdown of her workout routine on her Instagram Story, April 26. Not only did Hailie share the exact target areas, sets and reps of her workout regimen, but she also shared a series of videos, demonstrating the moves. — Take a look at her routine, below!

Hailie’s workout is intense, but, it’s totally doable. However, some of her moves do require machines and other equipment. One thing Hailie didn’t include in her workout post, was how much weight she uses for each rep. But, that was on purpose, seeing as it’s crucial for individuals to determine how much weight they can handle on their own.

First, Hailie starts with basic pushups on the ground. Then, she stands up to do squat reps, while holding two dumbbells. Next, Hailie lays back onto a tilted bench, where she holds one cable in each hand for cable pulls that target her inner arm area and chest. She then drops one cable and does cross body chops on each side of her body to target different arm areas. After that, Hailie moves onto single leg knee tucks (a fancy name for a certain type of ab workout), where puts one foot through a cable strap (the same used in the last workout) to make the crunch harder by pulling weight on her leg. This is done with an opposite arm/leg rotation. Finally, she gets back on the ground for a weighted glute bridge, where she balances a weight on her lower belly and arches her pelvis upward to target her ab area.

Push-ups: 3 sets x 15 reps (no equipment)

Squats with dumbbells: 3 sets x 20 reps (two dumbbells)

Cable chest fly: 3 sets x 12 reps (equipment needed)

Cable wood chop: 3 sets x 12 reps per slide (equipment needed)

Single leg cable knee tuck crunch: 3 sets x 15 reps per side (equipment needed; crunches can be modified using no equipment)

Weighted glute bridge: 3 sets x 20 reps (one dumbbell; one footstep)

(Photo credit: Instagram/Hailie Mathers)

Fans of Hailie’s will know that she loves to work out. When she’s not sharing photos of her travels, fashion or beauty, Hailie is posting all about fitness — from her gym attire, to her diverse workouts.