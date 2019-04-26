Disney Channel Fan Fest: ‘Sydney To The Max’ Star & More Reveal Fave Fan Memories

Disney Channel Fan Fest is going down on April 27 and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE interviews with Disney Channel star about their favorite fan memories and more.

There’s nothing quite like Disney Channel Fan Fest. This fun and unique Disney experience brings together today’s biggest young stars to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, for a day that includes live, interactive main stage sessions, Q&A, presentations by talent and creators from Disney Television Animation, musical performances, sneak peeks from the highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3, and meet-and-greets with some of the biggest stars among kids and tweens. Fan Fest main stage events and the cavalcade will be live-streamed in DisneyNOW and Disney Channel Facebook. Fans will also be able to get exclusive moments of the day’s events on Disney Channel Instagram.

Stars from Descendants 3, Zombies, Kim Possible, Andi Mack, Raven’s Home, Sydney to the Max, Coop & Cami Ask the World, BUNK’D, Bizaardvark, and the upcoming Just Roll With It will appear at Disney Channel Fan Fest. As part of the Fan Fest lineup, a live musical performance from select Disney Channel stars will kick off Disney Channel Voices, a new initiative to showcase diverse music and give multitalented young stars a platform to express themselves and make a deeper connection with their fans. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE quotes from Disney Channel stars Jadah Marie, Ava Kolker, and Albert Tsai about Fan Fest.

Jadah Marie, Descendants 3

Favorite fan memory: I am so new to all of this, my favorite fan story is mine! I was such a huge fan of the first two Descendants movies! I loved all the music, the dancing and, of course, the fashion. “Chillin’ Like a Villain” is still my fav song to this day. Before Descendants 2 came out, my dad told me about the costume designer for the movies who had a platform called The Fashion Fairy Godmother. For the premiere, she gave a group of deserving girls a fairytale makeover and invited them to walk the red carpet…and I screamed when found out I would be one of those girls! Not only did I walk the red carpet in a super cute dress, but I was a huge fan of China Anne McClain. She was so nice and beautiful and took tons of pics with me. I met all the cast – Dove, Sofia, Cameron, Booboo – even my fav director Kenny Ortega. It was a day I will never forget. And now one year later, the biggest fan was cast as Celia – it’s fairytale come true. My entire family cried when we found out I was cast. I never want to wake from this Fairytale Dream!

What she loves about fans: My new fans are awesome and all about girl power! My fav thing about my fans is that they are so supportive and always rooting me on and praying for me and wishing me the best. I feel like my fans are truly happy for me because they kind of relate to my life. Here I was just a fun girl in a huge family of nine, playing basketball, softball and a ton of other sports, hanging with my best friends, and then I received the opportunity of a lifetime: to be in Descendants 3. I love my fans- they are everything!

On Fan Fest: Fan Fest looks like the most fun time ever! I have only ever seen Fan Fest online, I have never been, but always wished I could go, especially when Descendants was there! These Fans know everything and are like true blue screaming fans & I love it! Also, it will be so AMAZING to see all the Descendants cast again and Kenny Ortega – can’t wait! We always have so much fun when we are together! Third and most importantly, I can’t believe Descendants fans will be there to meet me too. I just want so much for all the fans to love Celia and know I gave her my all for them. I am so excited to meet and take pics with them and treat them as amazing as I was treated when I was a Descendants fan. Fan Fest here I come!

Ava Kolker, Sydney to the Max

Favorite fan memory: One time, we were in a restaurant in Corona Del Mar, and at the next table over, an adorable little girl looked at me and was whispering to her parents and trying not to point. She was really shy, so I said, “You want to come say hi?” she nodded yes. Then she walked over. I asked her what her name was, and she tried to talk back but started shaking and crying, she was so nervous. I said, “It’s ok, I feel the same way inside as you do when I meet fans who are as special as you are.” Then I gave her a big hug and she just said: “I just love you so much.” It was my most special moment ever.

What she loves about fans: I love how loyal and supportive and loving they are. It’s amazing how they have stayed with me through the years. I feel like I know a lot of them even know I have never actually met them. It’s really awesome. I adore my fans.

On Fan Fest: I look forward to meeting as many fans as I can. I hope to meet some of the fans I interact with on social media, too. That always makes it super fun.

Albert Tsai, Coop and Cami Ask the World

Favorite fan memory: My favorite fan story is when my fans tell me that they love watching me on TV because I brighten up their day by bringing them laughter. I’m really glad that I can make someone happy or give them positive vibes because that’s what comedy is for. I also love when fans tell me that I inspire them and that they see themselves represented on the screen when they watch me on TV.

What he loves about fans: My favorite thing about my fans is that they are so supportive of my work and I especially appreciate those fans that have been with me since day one.