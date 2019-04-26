‘RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Lights Purse On Fire During Wild Fight With Margaret Josephs

This alleged ‘Housewives’ fight got ‘really heated’ — to the point that a lit candle was whipped out in a designer store. Teresa Giudice’s iconic table flip now looks amateur compared to the feud details in this new report.

We’ve seen everything thrown on The Real Housewives franchise — swear words, water, heck, even a prosthetic leg. But we’ve never seen a fight go up in flames, literally, which was allegedly what happened after the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had an “explosive” argument while filming on Thursday, April 25, according to what multiple sources told Page Six. Mind you, the ladies who were allegedly at the scene — Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga — weren’t at a backyard barbecue roasting marshmellos. Apparently, they were reportedly roasting one another at Steven Dann, a designer store in New York’s Great Neck plaza. Somehow, a candle was supposedly involved.

“Women ended up throwing water and lighting belongings on fire,” the sources told Page Six, and one insider dived into the wild specifics. Margaret, 52, “poured a pitcher of water over [Danielle’s] head,” while Danielle, 56, “burnt [Margaret’s] purse with a lit candle,” the source claimed. An eye for an eye. However, nothing was “intentionally” set on fire, and it “wasn’t clear what vehicle the liquid was thrown from,” the source assured.

While the trigger for the alleged confrontation wasn’t reported, the feud itself was “crazy” and “got really heated,” another source said, while a separate insider added, “Margaret has a problem keeping her hands to herself and doesn’t seem to understand it’s not okay to push people or throw things at them.” Danielle appeared to submerge from the alleged water-pouring incident unscathed, hair still looking fabulous, as she paused to take a selfie (or check her reflection) while leaving the clothing store. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bravo and Danielle Staub’s rep for comment.

Danielle and Margaret aren’t on the best of terms, as evidenced when Margaret screamed that Danielle was a “f***ing bridezilla” and was being an “a**hole” leading up to her wedding day with Marty Caffrey in an episode that aired in Dec. 2018. You know, Danielle’s groom whom Margaret pushed into a pool in the Season 9 finale. They have since separated.