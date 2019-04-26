Beyonce Reveals 1st Look At Her Ivy Park Collab: See Her In Sexy Red High-Cut Adidas Bodysuit

We don’t totally understand why they’re so many sneakers in the Instagram pics, but we’re LOVING Bey’s bodysuit!

Beyoncé, 37, teased her upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas by modeling one of the potential designs in her latest Instagram posts! The singer, who likes to post fashion ‘grams in a series of three, let fans see what the next Ivy Park collection might look like. Bey rocked a gorgeous red long-sleeved bodysuit, laying on a background of sneakers for the first pic. Her own feet were bare, and the Adidas sneakers she was on top of were a wide variety of colors.

The singer’s next post was a video selfie, in which she was getting her hair done. She wore a gorgeous pink eyeshadow look, and her nails were black and white. Her long golden hair cascaded down in beautiful curls. It was an unusual post for Bey, who doesn’t often have such a casual photo shoot in which she’s behind the camera. For Bey’s last pic, she stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows, surrounded by sneakers on the floor. Bey posed with her arms on the windows, and one leg up, and the background was filled with vibrant green trees.

Fans went wild from the new Bey content. One fan said, “I can’t handle all this engagement!!!!” Another said, “Yessss slay them hairs sis!” One person commented, “What an interesting and unusual Bey post I LOVE IT.”

While we’re waiting for an official announcement for new clothes and gear from Ivy Park and Adidas (impatiently), we’ll just sit here admiring Bey’s latest ‘grams for now.