‘Avengers: Endgame’ Post-Credits Explained: Is There A Final Scene?

Mid-credits and post-credits scenes have been a staple of Marvel movies so it’s no surprise that fans waited until the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ credits finished to see if there would be an additional scene. However, ‘Endgame’ took a different approach.

One of the many shockers surrounding Avengers: Endgame is that there is not a post-credits scene. It has become a tradition for Marvel movies to have a mid-credits or post-credits scene after the film ends. These scenes tease what’s ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Avengers: Endgame decided to take a different route with no post-credits scene. The chapter is closing on the Avengers saga, with the final scene in the movie serving the actual final scene.

Even though there is not a post-credits scene, there is an Easter egg for Marvel fans. As the credits are ending, you can hear the sound of a hammer banging metal. It’s a throwback to Iron Man, the 2008 Marvel movie that started it all. Iron Man was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The audio at the end of the credits is of Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., making his original suit of armor in the first film.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have yet to explain why there is no post-credits scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Despite what everyone initially thought, Avengers: Endgame is not the final film in Marvel’s Phase 3. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed in an interview in Shanghai that the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home would be closing out Phase 3. “It’s the end of the third phase,” Kevin said about Far From Home. All 22 Marvel films have been separated into either Phase 1, 2, or 3. All three phases play a role in the storytelling, but with Endgame being the final installment in the Avengers saga, we understand the lack of a post-credits scene.

Phase 4 has yet to be announced, but it’s a sure thing. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first Marvel film after Avengers: Endgame and will likely have a post-credits scene to tease what’s to come in Phase 4. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released July 2.