Rami Malek: 5 Things About The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Joining The New James Bond Film

He’s gone from playing Freddie Mercury to going head-to-head with 007. Rami Malek, the Oscar-award winning actor, has joined the new ‘James Bond’ movie, so get all the details about him.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond is going out on a bang, as Rami Malek, 37, has joined the cast of the still-unnamed film (colloquially called Bond 25.) The announcement was made on April 25 in a live-stream from Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye villa in Jamaica, and while most of the new cast was on hand in the Caribbean locale, the Bohemian Rhapsody star confirmed his role through a pre-recorded message. “I’m stuck here in New York in production, but I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew,” he said. “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon.” As the hype grows for Bond 25, here’s what you may not know about the Mr. Robot star.

1 He’s the son of Egyptian-immigrants who got his big break in television. Rami Said Malek, the son of Egyptian immigrants, was born in Los Angeles in 1981. “My mum and dad left Cairo in 1978. My dad was working as a travel agent there, and he would pick up visitors from the west. Through them, he saw this other world that existed, and he was fascinated by it,” he told The Guardian. “I don’t think my parents ever thought that being an actor would be the best use of this transatlantic trip of theirs. You know, reshuffling their entire existence, so I could take a shot in the arts?”

His parents have supported him all the way, and that dedication paid off. After a handful of roles, he landed a recurring role on the sitcom The War At Home in 2005. Following that big break, Rami would appear in films and TV shows, including a little series called Mr. Robot.

2. He made history in 2016. Rami Malek won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. With this victory — for his role as Elliot on Mr. Robot — he became the first minority actor in 18 years to win the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series. “For me to stand here as not the typical leading man and to have come home with this speaks a lot about where we’re headed,” he said. He was headed to Oscar glory, as he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

3. Before robots and rockstars, Rami was known for being an Egyptian prince. Before his turn on Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami was best known for his role as Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the Night at the Museum movies.

4. He has a twin brother. What’s better than one Rami Malek? Two! Rami has an identical twin brother named Sami, who is the younger twin by four minutes. Don’t expect to see them recreate The Parent Trap anytime soon, as Sami isn’t an actor. He’s a teacher.

5. He’s currently taken. Sorry, everyone, but Rami’s heart belongs to another. During his acceptance speech for Breakthrough Performance at the 20th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, Rami confirmed he was seeing his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. “Rami is madly in love with Lucy, she inspires him daily,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.