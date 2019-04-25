Ana de Armas: 5 Things To Know About Actress Cast In New ‘James Bond’ Movie

Rami Malek isn’t the only one joining ‘Bond 25,’ as Ana de Armas will also be a part of the next James Bond movie. As fans get excited about the sequel, get to know more about this gorgeous and talented actress.

Do we have our first Cuban-born Bond girl? Ana de Armas, 30, has joined the cast of Bond 25, the next James Bond film. The movie’s producers announced on April 25 – from Bond creator Ian Flemming’s Goldeneye villa in Jamaica — that the Cuban-Spanish actress is among the newcomers joining the celebrated spy franchise. Rami Malek, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch and David Dencik are the other fresh faces among the cast, while Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) will reprise their roles from the previous film. As the hype for this still-unnamed film builds, get all the details about Ana de Armas.

1. She was raised in Havana. Bond 25, the colloquial name for the 25th James Bond film, sees a retired James Bond “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica” after leaving Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The Caribbean setting is perfect for Ana, who was born in neighboring Cuba. She was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, according to the Evening Standard, and raised in Havana. She attended Cuba’s National Theatre School as a team, planting the seeds that would grow into her successful acting career.

2. She also has Spanish citizenship. Thanks to her mother, who is of Spanish descent, Ana was able to claim Spanish citizenship. After her debut in 2006’s Una rosa de Francia, an 18-year-old Ana moved to Spain. While overseas, she continued to develop her career. She found success on the Spanish TV series El Internado, a thriller set in a fictional boarding school.

3. Her breakthrough in Hollywood came in 2049. Actually, it was Blade Runner 2049 that put Ana on the map in Hollywood. After relocating to Los Angeles in 2014, she appeared in Knock Knock (2015), Hands Of Stone (2016) and War Dogs (2016.) However, it was 2017’s sequel to the sci-fi classic that earned Ana critical acclaim.

“Denis [Villeneuve, the director of Blade Runner 2049] created such a comfortable, healthy and safe environment for all of us that I never thought about it in that way. And Ryan [Gosling], our lead actor, made it exactly the same,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “ They are great stars onscreen, but on human levels, they are just as wonderful, and I always felt very respected and valued.”

A warm welcome to Ana De Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) who joins #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/qD2RZiIlIl — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

4. She prefers taking “active” roles. Many James Bond fans assumed that Ana was going to be the “Bond Girl,” aka Agent 007’s love interest, in the movie. If that is the case, don’t expect her to stay on the sidelines when the bullets start to fly. Finding great “active” roles for women is “my fight, and I always try to go for them when they come up. As a woman and a Latina, it’s pretty challenging. I have two separate labels to fight against, but I know I just have to stay strong and true to what I believe in,” she told Harper’s. “It’s important not to compromise your work and ideas for the industry and what some might be expecting you to do or recommending you to follow. It’s about being smart and patient and staying true to your path.”

5. She has an active social media presence. At the time of this post’s publication, She had 1.3 million Instagram followers “Social media is great because you control your own platform. You have the power to show who you are and what you believe in out there – whoever follows you gets it straight from the source, without any filters, and I like that it’s up to each individual to decide,” she said to Harper’s.

“However,” she added, “I grew up in Cuba and had a lifetime with no social media or Internet – the only thing I grew up with was human contact and interactions, so I do think social media can become dangerous when it takes over your life.”