‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Struggling With Stress As She Starts Planning For Wedding

Wedding planning is no easy feat, & like many, Lala Kent has struggled with anxiety ahead of the big day. HollywoodLife has learned how she’s battling stress with the help of her soon-to-be hubby.

There’s a lot for Lala Kent, 29, to celebrate as she hits six months of sobriety and plans her wedding to Randall Emmett. However, that doesn’t mean everything has been a cake walk. A source close to the Vanderpump Rules star told us that with big plans comes bouts of stress. “It hasn’t been all easy for Lala. She has also been struggling with her anxiety,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Randall has been key in helping her succeed in overcoming her stress and all of her demons, he is really trying to keep her on the right path, happy and sober. He wants her to be in a good place when they get married and a good role model for his girls too. They have started wedding planning and looking at venues so he wants Lala to be happy and in a good state of mind when making these big decisions. They are both excited and looking forward to what she feels will be the biggest day of their lives.” HollywoodLife has reached out to one of Lala’s reps for comment.

It was on April 22 that the star celebrated six months of sobriety, and the source went on to explain how proud Randall was of his lady. “Lala is six months sober now and really proud of herself. She feels great, she is happier than ever and she is grateful to Randall for all his support. He is equally happy for her and made a huge deal of her six month anniversary. The pair celebrated and let her know how proud he is of his fiancé.”

Randall has been at Lala’s side through tough times, including the loss of her father in April of 2018. “Ever since Lala lost her father, her world has been rocked. She has worked really hard to work on herself and dealing with that. It has been so difficult. She can’t wait to be married, however, it’s not her primary focus right now as she still wants another year or two minimum of just being engaged. Losing her dad was the hardest thing she ever went through and it’s been hard to overcome for her,”the insider tells HollywoodLife.

Through a tumultuous season of Vanderpump Rules, we’ve seen Lala exhibit her fair share of ups and downs, and the source went to say that now, she’s doing better than ever.“Lala isn’t proud of how she came across at certain points this season, fighting with people and being aggressive at times. She has always tried to be the peacemaker, but she realizes she let her emotions get the best of her. Lala has really struggled with the loss of her father and it’s been the hardest thing she’s ever gone through. But she has learned that just because she was upset in certain situations doesn’t mean she has to lash out. Lala has really come full circle and is in a happy place right now.”

Cheers to Lala on hitting the half a year mark on her path of sobriety! The star is just as proud of herself as her fiancé. She opened up about the meaningful day in an Instagram post. “I know I talk about this often, but y’all … I still can’t believe it. I feel the need to share my story because I know I’m not the only one out there suffering from this. It’s not an easy path I’ve chosen, but I chose it because it was between one thing, and my life. I take it one day at a time. I celebrate each day that I go through in a clear state of mind, & the next day I wake up with the same goal: stay clear. … I’m feeling blessed.”