Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Nashville Mural & Swifties Are Convinced A Country Album Is Coming

The countdown to April 26 is almost over, but hours before the clock struck midnight, Taylor Swift turned up at a butterfly mural in Nashville to say hi to her fans. Swifties think this means her next era will have a country sound.

When Taylor Swift got her start, she was just a teen with a dream and some teardrops on her guitar. Now, 13 years later, the singer is about to drop something from her seventh album – and fans think it might call back to her country roots.

If you haven’t been living under a rock over the past two weeks, then you’re well aware that Tay has been counting down to April 26, largely believed to be the day she will drop the first single from TS7. But less than 12 hours before the countdown ran out, the “Delicate” hitmaker surprised fans at a mural in the Gulch neighborhood of Nashville.

Fans luckily had a slight heads up for the appearance, because Taylor posted about it a few minutes prior on her Instagram story. In the clips, she revealed that she commissioned the butterfly mural and “put clues about the song and the new music in the mural.” The wall painting was made by Kelsey Montague, an artist who painted one of Taylor’s “favorite murals in New York,” she said.

📹 | Taylor talking to the crowd at the butterfly mural – “You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming, no one knew this was a part of the campaign. You’re the best, I love you so much!” (via @keaflava) pic.twitter.com/hj4EiGdN8N — Taylor Swift News / 4.26 (@TSwiftNZ) April 25, 2019

Moments later, the 10-time Grammy winner arrived at the location, surprising dozens of fans. She, of course, took plenty of selfies with her Swifties before posing for photos in front of the mural, giving the illusion that she was the butterfly.

So WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? Obviously we won’t know ~for sure~ until April 26, but fans have their guesses. Based on the soft pastel vibes and the way that the mural was painted in the Country Music Capital of the World, Swifties are speculating that Taylor’s new sound might fit in with her original genre, AKA country. (Or the butterfly mural could mean she’s dropping a cover album of Hilary Duff‘s 2003 masterpiece Metamorphosis, but probably not.)

Taylor Swift, country music and love are back 💖 pic.twitter.com/04JC3At2Kg — l u d o v i c a 🦋 (@vicanyc) April 25, 2019

“WAIT IF THERE IS A MURAL IN NASHVILLE & TAYLOR IS ABOUT TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE EXACTLY 13 HOURS BEFORE THE TRACK IS RELEASED DOES THAT MEAN SHE’S RELEASING COUNTRY MUSIC I AM STRESSED,” @Swiftness13 tweeted. Another fan, @swiftaytion, wrote, “I think the album would be like something about being Re born again. Since in Rep the old Taylor is Dead. Maybe in this new album the New Taylor is born (again) And if we are lucky enough maybe she will go country again! #Theory #TS7.” Makes sense to me!

But while we can’t say definitively just yet if this single will have any banjos or acoustic guitars in the mix, there will be more clues before midnight. At the mural, Taylor confirmed that the next hint will drop on ABC sometime tonight. We’re ready for it, Taylor!