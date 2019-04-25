Tamron Hall Gives Birth At 48 With 1st Child: See Her Heartfelt Baby Announcement

Former ‘Today’ host Tamron Hall has given birth to her miracle baby at age 48. Not only is she a new wife, but she’s also now a new mom and we’ve got the details on her precious arrival.

Tamron Hall waited until she was eight months pregnant to reveal on March 4 that she was expecting a miracle baby at 48-years-old. It was worth all the secrecy as she’s now a first-time mom to a bouncing baby boy named Moses! The former Today Show hour three host and her music executive husband Steven Greener announced the birth of their first child via Twitter on April 25. “Moses & Mama,” she wrote. “Thank yall for the love and support. I can’t wait to introduce you to my ‘sonshine’. Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way.”

Tamron made the big announcement via her Instagram on March 4 that she was expecting….as well as secretly married! She posted a photo of herself in a white one-shouldered dress while cupping her baby bump. “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!” she wrote in the caption.

“There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful,” she added. After the photo of her baby bump, she included a pic aboard a boat with Steven, drinking wine offshore of a tropical island. Maybe it was their honeymoon? It was the first time Tamron revealed she was married, as well as pregnant.

Tamron had a sudden exit from NBC on Feb. 1, 2017, with the network making an announcement that her contract was up and she would not be returning for the third hour of Today. It was the network’s first move in making the 9am hour available for new hire (as since departed) Megyn Kelly‘s show. Just before Tamron dropped her baby and husband news on the ‘gram, on March 4 she also announced she’s secured a new syndicated daytime talk show launching in the fall of 2019. Not only that it will be overseen by longtime The View Executive Producer Bill Geddie.

Next to a promo pic for the show, she wrote, “When one door closes…(say it with me) another one opens! @disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show ‘Tamron Hall’ will premiere on 9-9-19! I am also proud to share that I will serve as an Executive Producer on our new show, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie! See bio for details. #LevelUp #Grateful.” A new TV show, a new husband and now a new baby! Tamron’s truly blessed.