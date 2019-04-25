The gang is back together! The Spice Girls are headed out on tour (sans Victoria Beckham) and at their 1st rehearsal, they seemed to have kicked any drama to the curb.

The Spice Girls reunion tour is nearly upon us, and it looks like the ladies are just as excited as the rest of us! Mel B, 43, Geri Halliwell, 46, Mel C, 45, and Emma Bunton, 43, linked up for their first tour rehearsal on April 24, and they were thrilled to all be back together. In a video from the day, the girl group let our excited screams as the rehearsal kicked off, and the headline-making scandal between Mel B and Geri seemed miles away from their mind. “Look who’s here!!! 👀 #spiceworld #newenergy❤️❤️❤️❤️” Emma captioned her Instagram clip.

It was just one month earlier that Mel B and Geri made headlines when it was revealed that they once hooked up. It was in an interview with Piers Morgan that Mel spilled the secret. Piers directly asked Mel if she did or didn’t sleep with Geri. At first, Mel played it coy with her answer, saying, “Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us.” Piers then pushed, asking again, “Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’?” Mel B responded by nodding and smiling to Piers’ question. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.” Thankfully, the ladies seem to be doing A-okay after the interview, and were all smiles during rehearsal!

Spice Girls fans were beyond thrilled when the girl group announced their massive stadium tour in November of 2018, will hit major cities across the globe. The shows begin May 24 at Croke Park in Dublin and finish on June 15 at Wembley Stadium in London. While fans were worried that the tour was in jeopardy after the scandal, HollywoodLife learned that simply wasn’t the case. “The Europe shows will go on as scheduled. The contracts and the guaranteed money are too good for that to change. For starters, Mel C and Emma are totally cool and committed with it all tour wise and are very excited with what is to come and they really want to take the tour to the States, But those decisions will be made if they can all get along from the European dates first,” a source close to the band told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Victoria may be skipping the massive Spice Girls reunion tour, but it looks like these four ladies don’t mind at all. Clearly – they’re elated to be hitting the road together and if the shows are as fun as the rehearsals, fans are in for a damn good time.