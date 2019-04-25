Selena Gomez Has Heard Taylor Swift’s New Music & Spills On What It’s Like

Not to make you jealous, but Selena Gomez has already heard Taylor Swift’s new music — and she said it’s amazing!

Selena Gomez is truly living her best life. The Dead Don’t Die star isn’t just best friends with Taylor Swift — she’s heard her new music, too. That’s right, before Taylor’s rumored seventh album is even announced, Selena has all the deets. When she was asked about the music on the WE Day red carpet, she kept things vague, but her answer spoke volumes. She had the biggest smile on her face when she said, “It’s amazing. Just wait.” She couldn’t stop grinning! Selena skipped off before the interviewer could ask her anything else about the music. Watch the moment in the video below.

Fans really don’t know much about Taylor’s new music, but they know it’s coming soon. Taylor has been counting down on Instagram to April 26 — tomorrow — and Swifties are assuming that she’ll be releasing the first single from a new album. Or, at least, she’s doing something. Taylor has posted a lot of butterfly-themed things, and on April 25, unveiled a massive butterfly mural in Nashville! Taylor teased fans by saying that there were clues about her song in the wings! Obviously, her fans tried to crack the code right away.

Some theorized that because the mural was in Nashville, and painted in pastels, she would be returning to her roots and releasing a country album! Add to that the fact that Taylor started dressing in soft colors and flowy fabrics again. Gone are the black bodysuits, fishnets, and dark lipstick from the Reputation era. Will the long curls make a return, too?

