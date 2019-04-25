Selena Gomez looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a plunging black dress, showing off major cleavage, as she arrived at WE Day California on April 25.

Selena Gomez, 26, arrived at WE Day California at The Forum Los Angeles on April 25, when she absolutely stole the show in this sexy ensemble. It’s been quite awhile since Selena’s been on a red carpet, and this look was the perfect comeback ensemble. She opted to wear a gorgeous, sleeveless black Dior dress that had an insanely plunging v-neckline, showing off massive cleavage. The bodice of the dress was completely cutout, showing off Sel’s bare chest and braless cleavage, while the waist was super tight, showing off her tiny figure, as the bottom half of the frock flowed into a ruffled, flowy skirt that ended all the way at her ankles. Selena accessorized her stunning ensemble with a pair of simple, pointy-toed black pumps, and a rainbow beaded wrap bracelet. Selena’s gorgeous ensemble was styled by none other than her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

Aside from her fabulous outfit, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her brown hair was done by Marissa Marino in an effortless updo with a low bun in the back, while her bangs were left out and twisted to one side, framing her face. Meanwhile, her long-time makeup artist Hung Vanngo, opted to give Sels a minimalistic makeup look, opting for no other makeup aside from a bold, electric blue metallic cat eyeliner that was super thick and covered most of her eyelid, while a nude glossy lip completed her flawless face makeup. She added a fun pop to the look with a manicure by Tom Bachik, choosing a light peach pastel hue.

Meanwhile, just one day before, on April 24, Selena was having a fun day for WE Movement when she donned a high-waisted silk leopard print midi skirt with a blue tie dye WE Movement t-shirt that read, “Lose Yourself” across the chest. She accessorized the look with pointy toed black pumps, beach waves, and a gorgeous pastel pink manicure by Tom Bachik.

No matter what the event is, Selena always slays the red carpet with her classy and feminine style. Aside from this gorgeous look, we loved her WE Day outfit from last year on April 19, 2018, when she donned a fabulous short-sleeved navy Jacquemus wrap dress with a v-neckline and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The dress featured a mild slit on the front, showing off her toned legs which were accentuated with the coolest pair of orange suede pointy-toed pumps with cool sculptural ball heels. She completed her look with a bold red lips by Hung Vanngo who used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme in Oh.