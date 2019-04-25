Roger Mathews Reveals His ‘Focus’ Is His Son As Ex JWoww Moves On With New 24-Year-Old BF

While JWoww has moved on with a hunky young wrestler, estranged husband Roger Mathews isn’t ready to start dating again. He wants to keep the ex-couple’s two young kids as his main priority.

Roger Mathews is just focusing on being a dad while estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, has jumped back into the romance game. She’s been teasing a new boyfriend for several weeks and he’s now been identified as 24-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello, a professional wrestler from Del Mar, NY. Roger, 43, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s not ready to start dating again, as “My focus from the day they were born has always been my kids and time with them.” The former couple shares a four-year-old daughter Meilani and two-year-old son Greyson.

He tells us that his kids are “doing great. Just focused on quality time with my kids and positive vibes. The future is bright and endless and I’m looking forward to it.” JWoww revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. of 2018 that Greyson was diagnosed with autism and Roger updates us that their son is doing so well. “Greyson is thriving and is such an amazing little boy. I never had any doubts about his potential. Not one. He can do and be whatever he wants in life,” he assures us.

“Greyson loves being outside and active. We are always on the go. We love to explore. Lots of fun things planned this summer for he and his sister,” Roger explains as he adds that his only goal at the moment is just “Being a better human.” JWoww filed for divorce from Roger in Sept. of 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. He responded to her petition in January, asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two kids as well as alimony and monthly child support from JWoww. Their divorce case is ongoing.