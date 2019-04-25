Ray J Reveals If He Feels He ‘Made’ Kim Kardashian & Dishes On What He Learned From Sex Tape

Over a decade after Ray J’s sex tape with Kim Kardashian was leaked, the rapper turned tech mogul thinks that it ‘just wasn’t cool.’ But he had to ‘rewind the tape’ to learn that — no, not the one you’re thinking of.

Twelve years later, and Ray J, 38, is not so proud of his and Kim Kardashian’s 41-minute sex tape that was leaked in 2007. “Morally, I was digging myself a hole. And I felt like in a minute I was going to have to bury myself in it,” the “Sexy Can I” rapper said, reflecting on the sex tape controversy, on the April 24th episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive. As for what gave him a fresh POV, Ray revealed, “I just started to just look at it at a different way, watch myself and watch what I did and rewind the tape — not that one.”

“I just had to rewind my life and look at it,” Ray clarified. Now, the rapper is the founder of two tech companies, Raytroniks Inc. and Raycon Global Inc., and recently welcomed his first child, daughter Melody Love Norwood, with wife Princess Love in May 2018. His new status as a family man is especially what makes the sex tape memory an unpleasant one. “What if I was a parent and how would I feel if that happened to my daughter or one of my kids?” Ray asked on the podcast, and confessed, “I would be furious about it. And I started to see myself in different people’s shoes and see what that would feel like, and that just wasn’t cool.”

Logan then posed the ultimate question: did Ray feel like he “made” Kim? His answer was a firm “No,” and he elaborated, “I feel like at the end of the day, in order for me to be able to sleep in the bed at night with my wife, I had to be able to plead the fifth.”

Ray even revealed that it’s “all love” between him and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, 41. Yes, even after footage of Ray and the KKW Beauty owner resurfaced in Nov. 2018, in which Kim sucks a penis-shaped pipe. At the time, Kanye was “furious” about the tape and felt “pretty sure Ray J [was] behind the latest leak,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.