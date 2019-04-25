Olivia Munn Goes Off On Fashion Bloggers For Criticizing Women: ‘There’s No Excuse For Ignorance’

Olivia Munn slammed the creators of the Go Fug Yourself blog, Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan, after they criticized an outfit she wore to the Apex for Youth gala.

Olivia Munn shared a lengthy essay on Twitter about how she felt a fashion blog that criticized her outfit had gone too far. In a recent post published on Apr. 18, one of the Go Fug Yourself creators, Jessica Morgan, joked about a pantsuit Munn wore to the Apex for Youth gala, writing, “This is just kinda like she got roped into making a sequel to ‘American Hustle’ that ended up going straight to on-demand.”

Days later, Olivia responded with a searing response. “For years, fashion-policing celebrity has been an accepted mainstream media critique, even though it mainly focuses on females and not men, which ultimately contributes to the perpetual minimization of women and propagates the idea is predominantly (or singularly) tied to our looks,” Munn wrote. “At the forefront of this right now are blogs like Go Fug Yourself, created and run by people who have anointed themselves as judge and jury of what’s fashionable, with posts that read ‘Julianne Moore Looks Like a Cloud,’ ‘Taylor Swift Looked Very Twee… I think this outfit is quasi-ridiculous on you but I look forward to your new work,’ and ‘There Is Just So Much Fug in This Coachella Post’ where they unleash an arsenal of public digs, to name a few. Their blatant hypocrisy is nauseating — they claim to employ some sort of subjective barometer for goodness and beauty even though what they do and write is neither good nor beautiful.”

After writing that bloggers “shouldn’t get away with spewing whatever vitriol they want,” Munn penned, “If there’s been anything we’ve been able to glean from the past two years, it’s that girls and women have been emotionally and physically targeted and abused for years yet have remained silent because collectively we all believed that our voices, our pain, our existence only mattered with conditions attached.”

However, the fan response to Olivia’s essay has been a mixed bag of people supporting her belief that fashion critics should be held responsible for what they write and those who felt that Cocks and Morgan were legitimate journalists, who have never targeted any celebrity’s physical appearance, just their outfit.

@OdettaStone07 wrote, “Wow you got this one way wrong Olivia. Heather and Jessica are witty and never unkind. They critique fashion of public figures, never their physical appearance. I’ve read them for years and I’ve never felt like they were doing anybody dirty. They also feature men on their site.”

Meanwhile, @Bono_Deo tweeted, “all of the people claiming the fug girls tear women down clearly have never read the fug girls. they may make fun of stylistic choices (of both sexes, btw), but they never make fun of someone’s looks or weight.”

“We absolutely respect Olivia Munn’s right to her opinion — even if we disagree, as we do here!” Cocks and Morgan revealed to Page Six Style in a statement. “Red carpet fashion is a big business and an art form like any other, and as such there is room to critique it. Having said that, we wish her nothing but the best and look forward to her next project.”