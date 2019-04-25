Listen
Macklemore, Martin Garrix, & Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Team Up For Breezy Bop ‘Summer Days’

DJ Martin Garrix enlisted the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper & pop rocker his latest song, & this trio may have just created the song of the summer.

Macklemore, Patrick Stump, & Martin Garrix may be one unlikely trio, but they created cross-genre musical magic when they hit the studio together. The three artists released a new song entitled “Summer Days” on April 25, and it’s an infectious, breezy song that will have you ready to dance. After hearing the collab, fans are falling in love! “YOU SNAPPED,” one fan excitedly tweeted after taking a listen.

The joint track arrives just several weeks after Macklemore released his energy-filled collab with boy band Why Don’t We. The pop quintet’s new track, “I Don’t Belong In This Club” received a video to match and it’s filled with pure hilarity. The clip shows the band attempting (and failing) to get into a nightclub, before sneaking in the back door with a little help from Macklemore.

“Summer Days” marks the first piece of music we’ve seen from the FOB frontman since the full band hopped on Lil Peep’s posthumous track, “I’ve Been Waiting,” earlier this month. With iLoveMakonnen, they paid tribute to the late rapper with a striking, fantasy-filled video. The rockers haven’t been shy about breaking the mold so far in 2019!

“I’ve always loved collaborating with artists from different genres,” Macklemore said of the new track. “Martin and I have talked about doing something for a while now, and just needed the right record.  When he sent me this, I knew it was the one.  Patrick was added to the hook and just made it that much better.  I’m hella pumped about the way it turned out and excited for the world to hear it.”