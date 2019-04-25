Lauren London Snuggles Up To Nipsey Hussle In New Tribute Post 3 Weeks After His Death

Lauren London vowed to love Nipsey Hussle ‘forever’ in a black-and-white tribute post on April 25, which showed an intimate look at their relationship.

Lauren London’s love isn’t going anywhere. It’s been nearly a month since the actress lost her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, who was 33, to a fatal gunshot on March 31, and she took to Instagram again to reminisce on their over five-year relationship on April 25. The Game star shared a black-and-white photo of her and Nipsey with their arms wrapped around one another, captioning the sweet shot, “Forever.” The caption reflected the words she spoke at Nipsey’s memorial service on April 11: “I love you beyond this earth and, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”

Lauren, 34, has dedicated her Instagram feed to regular tributes for the slain rapper. Nipsey and Lauren couldn’t keep their eyes off from one another on the red carpet, as seen in an Instagram post on Easter Sunday, April 21, that Lauren captioned “missing you.” She shared another couple’s photo prior to that on April 11, and revealed her tattoo of Nipsey’s face with the inked words “God will rise” on the same day.

It was a whirlwind of tributes and processions after Nipsey was murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. First there was a candlelight vigil held in front of the store from April 1 to 2, and then Nipsey’s “Celebration of Life” memorial service that 21,000 mourners gathered for at LA’s Staples Center on April 11. The Victory Lap rapper was finally laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills Cemetery on April 12, and his burial was attended by those closest to him. Of course, that group included Lauren, her and Nipsey’s two-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, and her and Lil Wayne’s nine-year-old son, Kameron Carter.

Lauren and Nipsey’s bond was truly one of a kind, which the executive producer of Lauren’s new show, Games People Play, EXCLUSIVELY discussed with HollywoodLife. “He came there to support Lauren and I had a chance to see the two of them together. There was just so much beautiful energy between them,” Tracey Edmonds told us, referring to a visit that happened just days before Nipsey’s death. She added, “We hadn’t had a chance to see her since the tragedy, but we’ve all just been sending her daily love and prayers.” Lauren acts as the wife of a basketball star (played by Sarunas J. Jackson) in the new BET show, which aired on April 23.