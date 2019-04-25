Lauren Bushnell Disses Ex Ben Higgins While Cozying Up To BF Chris Lane: He Didn’t Have My ‘Whole Heart’

While Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins broke up almost two years ago, people are still asking her about their relationship in her Instagram feed.

Lauren Bushnell, 29, posted a sweet pic of her and boyfriend Chris Lane, 34, in front of trees while standing on sand, and she captioned the pic, “My whole heart.” A fan asked Lauren in the comments, referencing ex-fiancé Ben Higgins, 30, and more recent ex-boyfriend Devin Antin, “Haven’t your last 3 boyfriends been your whole heart?” Lauren answered the fan in a now-deleted comment, “Honestly no. I mean that’s the truth. Lol looking back now that I know what it’s supposed to feel like – they did not I just wanted them to.”

Lauren rose to reality star fame while she was a contestant on Ben’s season of The Bachelor in 2016. The two got engaged at the end of the season, and they went on to film spin-off reality television show Ben And Lauren: Happily Ever After? The show chronicled the couple’s life post-Bachelor, and eventually led to Ben calling off the couple’s engagement. They broke up in May 2017 after around a year together.

The blonde beauty realizing that what she had in those relationships wasn’t what she totally wanted makes complete sense – the relationships ended for a reason. Her finding happiness with her current boyfriend Chris is something to be celebrated, not questioned. Anyway – Ben is happy with his own girlfriend now, Jessica Clarke, 23.

Lauren’s boyfriend spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February about their relationship. “Obviously, she’s very beautiful,” he said. “I find her to be very beautiful, but my favorite part about her is her personality. She makes me laugh uncontrollably hard. She’s just a funny human being.”

Chris also said that Lauren inspires his music and songwriting, too. “We have a really good thing and she certainly makes me feel so good,” Chris continued. “That alone inspires me to, every day, go in and write the best songs that I can. One of my favorite things is finishing that song I’ve written that day, getting a demo for it and playing it for her and saying, ‘Hey, what are your thoughts on this?’ She’s usually honest. That’s one of my favorite things — just bouncing songs off of her that I’ve written.” Sounds like he loves Lauren a ton – we’re happy that both Ben and Lauren have moved on and found relationships that work for them.