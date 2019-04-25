‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Learns Scott Disick Is Her ‘Soulmate’ In Shocking Psychic Reading

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick may have called it quits in 2017, but they are apparently still ‘soulmates,’ according to an emotional psychic reading Kourt received.

In a new preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s romance saga with Scott Disick, 35, resurfaced. While we all thought this narrative was long over, apparently, these two might be soulmates after all. When meeting with a psychic, the 40-year-old reality star was told exactly that. “Scott came in, and the guy was basically saying that in a past life that we were together, and that we’re soulmates. So, he was like, ‘You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together,’” she explained to her sisters in the clip. Hmm, we wonder what Scott thinks of this revelation.

Needless to say, Kourtney’s family was shocked by the encounter. “I’m surprised from Kourtney’s recap, because Kim and I literally got nothing emotionally from our reading. They didn’t even want that! We wanted it and we didn’t even get that,” Khloé Kardashian said in the preview. Watch the revealing moment for yourself, above.

Of course, fans are well aware that both Scott and Kourtney have moved on at this point. Despite sharing three kids together, they are just friends at the moment. Scott’s steamy relationship with Sofia Richie only continues to heat up, and the pair were spotted cozying up in Mexico on April 19. They weren’t afraid to show their affection for one another, and were seen snuggling close on a luxury boat. And, Kourtney totally supports their relationship. She even welcomed Sofia with open arms at at her birthday bash on April 18.

As for Kourtney, she’s flying solo these days, and she’s more than fine with that, according to a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kourtney is completely content being single right now,” the insider said about the Poosh founder who celebrated her birthday with family, friends and her exes, Younes Bendjima, and Scott at her side. “She’s a relationship kind of girl, but she also doesn’t want to settle,” they shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.