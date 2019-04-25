Kandi Burruss Shows Off Son, 3, Speaking Mandarin & It’s Beyond Impressive

Kandi Burruss’ son, Ace Wells Tucker, barely left the toddler stage and is already bilingual. The ‘RHOA’ star’s son strictly speaks Mandarin in a nearly two minute video, and the young scholar doesn’t go to your average school!

Like mother, like son. Kandi Burruss’ talent is singing, and her three-year-old son Ace Wells Tucker also has a vocal talent: an incredible aptitude for speaking foreign languages. There was zero English in an Instagram video that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on April 25, in which Ace replied to all of his teacher’s questions in Mandarin. The little academic’s sentences came easily, and he even counted Easter eggs using the Chinese dialect. Mind you, the teacher didn’t slow her speech considering Ace’s age — she talked in a fast conversational tone, which didn’t phase Ace at all. That’s because Kandi’s son dedicates a large portion of his studies to Mandarin every school day!

“My Ace is acing his mandarin school work,” Kandi, 42, captioned the video, making excellent use of a pun. She then revealed more details about her son’s schooling, writing, “@acewellstucker has been going to international school for one year & he’s doing great! He’s 3yrs old & Im so proud of him!” That’s right — Ace has been attending international school since he was two years old.

“He goes to an international school & they start teaching the children at age 2,” Kandi explained in another video shared nearly a year ago, in June of 2018. The schedule is quite challenging, as she added, “Half the school day is with his teacher that speaks to him in mandarin & the other half of the day is in English. He loves the school!”

Everyone in Kandi’s comments section was just as floored as we were. “Amazing. Speaking that fluently will automatically add 10s of thousands to his salary. Great parenting ❤️❤️,” one fan gushed, while another commented, “That’s awesome! AND he understands what she is saying!!!!! Love it!.” Kandi has admitted to not understanding Ace’s Mandarin before, and so one fan had a suggestion for the mother of two: “You’d better learn right along with him. Can’t converse and enforce what u don’t know 💚.” To that, the RHOA star replied, “True.”