JWoww, 33, Confirms She’s Dating New Man After Roger Mathews Split — & He’s Just 24-Years-Old

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has a new man in her life seven months after she split from her husband Roger Mathews. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star gushed about her boyfriend to her BFF Snooki.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, has a new boyfriend and she spilled the details to her fans during a taping of her bestie Snooki’s podcast, according to a new report in App. JWoww gushed about her new man at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey on April 24, during a live taping of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. The mom-of-two told the 31-year-old and her co-host Joey Camasta that her beau is “24.” That’s his age and his nickname, by the way!

“Twenty-four is 24,” JWoww said. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24.” Snooki couldn’t resist adding more details. “He’s very handsome, by the way,” she said. “Jenni has been going through some s***, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier [sic] and more herself than this moment right now.” JWoww’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that the reality TV star has “moved on and is happy.”

JWoww – who has two kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 – split from her husband Roger Mathews, 43, in September 2018 after three years of marriage. They are currently going through a bitter divorce and police were even called to their Toms River, New Jersey home in December after the husband and wife had a fight. “I wish it was over, but it’s not so I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year old,” JWoww told the crowd. “Life is a… roller coaster but it’s very enjoyable. I’m living my best life right now.”

Roger is aware that JWoww has a new man. “Jenni’s been dating him for a few months now,” he told HollywoodLife. “It’s one of her good friend’s little brother. He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to be really happy and I’m very happy for them.” He added, “Co-parenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together, which makes the kids very happy.” Roger – who celebrated Easter with his estranged wife and their kids on April 21 – said that he wishes his ex “nothing but positive things.”