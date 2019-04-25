Jonas Brothers Reveal New Album Will Have ‘Love Letter’ To Sophie Turner & Ode To Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Joe Jonas are ‘Burnin’ Up’ for Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers revealed in a new interview that two songs off ‘Happiness Begins’ are about their loves.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra‘s influence on the Jonas Brothers didn’t end with the “Sucker” music video. Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed in a new interview that two of the songs on their upcoming album, Happiness Begins, are about their loves! The new and improved Jonas Brothers have revamped their sound and style after 10 years away, but their feel-good, upbeat tracks about love are still their jam. Nick told Billboard that their song “Hesitate” is Joe’s “love letter” to his fiancée, Turner, while “I Believe” is a slow jam dedicated to his romance with his new wife, Chopra. A sample lyric: “People saying that we move too fast/But I been waiting for a reason, ain’t no turning back.” Yep, checks out!

Sophie and Priyanka influenced the album in other ways. “Priyanka and Sophie love pop music and listen to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits or Apple Music all the time,” Nick told Billboard. “So they were a really good gauge, like, ‘Does this sound good?’” They must know what they’re doing. The J Sisters, as they call themselves and Nick Jonas‘ wife, Danielle Jonas, have helped the guys make two new smash hits: “Cool” and “Sucker”. The three women starred in the “Sucker” music video, much to the delight of fans, which showed them lounging around a mansion wearing beautiful, ornate clothing. If the Jonas Brothers were going to make a comeback, this was definitely the right way to do it.

And it was the three brothers’ love for the ladies that helped reunite them musically, too, a source close to the Jonas family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. All the brothers are all in a great place in their lives where they all feel that family has always been first but it definitely seems more important even now,” the source said. “They are all in the relationships that they will be in for the rest of their lives and they thought that what better time than now to literally get the band back together.”