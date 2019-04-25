As if there wasn’t enough testosterone in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise, producer and OG star Vin Diesel just hinted that John Cena is coming aboard for the film’s ninth installment.

WWE star John Cena seems headed in the direction of pro former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into becoming a global movie sensation. Now Fast and the Furious franchise star/producer Vin Diesel is hinting that the 42-year-old is joining the ninth installment, due out in 2020. The 51-year-old took to an Instagram video on April 25 where he began, “As you know I’m always thinking Fast, and I’m always thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty,” he began with the camera trained on his face wearing a pair of mirrored shades.

“I know this sounds crazy but every blue moon I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth,” he continued, referring to late F&F OG co-star Paul Walker, who died in a fiery car crash on Nov. 30, 2013. “Today someone came by that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me,” Vin continued as John came into the frame wearing a sharp blue suit. The Blockers star smiled, waved and winked at the camera while Vin said, “All love always.”

Fans immediately flipped that Vin seemed to be hinting at John’s addition to the F&F franchise. “Wait…. What?! Cena is becoming a part of the squad? 😍” while another excited fan wrote “I can’t wait!!!” One person joked that “He brought you Ferdinand!!😉” referring to John voicing the flower loving bull in the 2017 animated film hit.

A group of fans actually started a change.org petition eight months ago to add John to the franchise, writing the scenario “When Vin Diesel comes in and saves the day by jumping over the ice in Russia as they fled from the nuclear submarine that was not Vin’s day to save. There is only one man who could have believably saved the family at that junction. Who? John. Cena.” The WWE star has proved adept at both comedy and action in films like Daddy’s Home 2 and Bumblebee, so his ability to match snark and hurt would be perfect for the Fast and the Furious 9. The movie is currently in pre-production, and Justin Lin is returning after directing F&F‘s third through sixth films and is widely credited with revitalizing the franchise. Adding John to the cast would be beyond brilliant casting.