Joe Biden is in for 2020. The former VP, 76, announced in a video that he’s ready to take on 19 other candidates, and Donald Trump, to become the next president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden could be heading back to the White House. Biden announced on Thursday, April 25 that he too has joined the 2020 presidential race. Biden joins an extremely crowded field of Democrats vying for the presidency and a chance to take down President Donald Trump; he’s the 20th politician to announce so far. Biden announced his intention to run through an online video, in which he shared via Twitter with the caption, “The core values of this nation…our standing in the world…our very democracy…everything that has made America — America — is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020.”

Nobody was surprised by Biden’s bid for the presidency. The former senator from Delaware has teased the news for months now at rallies around the country. Two days before his official announcement, his political action committee, American Possibilities, sent an email to supporters urging them to sign up for alerts. “We’ll cut to the chase,” the message said. “There has been a lot of chatter about what Joe Biden plans to do. As one of Joe’s top supporters, we want you to be the first to know!” Biden already had an appearance scheduled in Pittsburgh on Monday, April 29, which is now clearly his first campaign event. He will likely hit the road to visit early-voting states like Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire soon, according to CNN.

At 76 years old, Biden becomes the second-oldest candidate in the 2020 race; Bernie Sanders has him beat by one year, at 77. Should he win, he would become the oldest president in US history. However, he also has the longest record of public service out of his fellow candidates. This marks Biden’s third run for president, losing in 1988 and 2008. Of course, as a former vice president he now has greater weight behind him than he did as a senator. It’s unclear at this point if former President Barack Obama will publicly put his support behind Biden.