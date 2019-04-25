Jinger Duggar’s Daughter, 9 Mos., Smiles In Cute Pic & Fans Love How She Crinkles Her Nose ‘Like Mommy’

Little baby Felicity’s smile lights up her whole face – Jeremy Vuolo shared a pic of his daughter, and fans couldn’t get enough of her expression!

Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted the most adorable picture of his nine-month-old daughter, Felicity, and fans noticed how her crinkly-faced smile reminded them of her mom, Jinger Duggar, 25! In the pic, Felicity sat on vibrant green grass and wore a white-and-pink polka dot onesie. She held her hands up and her nose scrunched as she smiled. “It’s only her first one, but so far she’s a big fan of Spring,” Jeremy captioned the pic.

“She crinkles her nose like Jinger,” one person said. Another agreed, saying her nose crinkles looked just like her “mommy!” Someone else noticed their similarities, saying, “She’s a mini Jinger!” Another commented on how sweet Felicity looked, “For goodness sakes she’s a doll!”

Jeremy also shared another pic of smiling Felicity on April 14. The two sat on a bench while Felicity wore a fun mint green spring dress and her signature bow atop her head. “This little woman loves life,” he captioned the pic – or his wife Jinger did, as she manages his social media on her own phone! Jinger herself made an appearance on Jeremy’s Instagram feed on Easter, in a gorgeous shot of her and baby Felicity.

Felicity and Jinger aren’t the only ones having a fun Spring! It certainly looks like Jeremy is having a good time this season with others beyond his family members, as well. The former soccer player posted an Instagram photo on April 6 with American Idol season 16 contestant Cade Foehner, 22. In the pic with Cade, Jeremy said, “This guy [Cade] is the real deal! Thankful for his friendship; grateful for his life.” So sweet! We can’t wait to see more updates from Jeremy on his social media in the future.