Jenelle Evans & David Eason Under Fire from Fans After Revealing Their Dog Ate Baby Chickens On Farm

Just weeks after Jenelle Evans and David Eason were accused of animal cruelty over the treatment of their pigs, the farming couple is under fire again. This time, fans are slamming Jenelle and David after their dog apparently at their baby chickens.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and David Eason, 30, can’t shake the spotlight despite living on a farm in North Carolina. The couple is under fire, yet again, for what fans are calling “mistreatment” of their animals. Jenelle and David have a slew of chickens, geese, and pigs on their small personal farm, which Jenelle previously described as “homesteading,” during an interview with HollywoodLife. Though many fans love to follow the couple’s outdoorsy lifestyle, critics are slamming them after David apparently shared news that their dog, Jax, ate the baby chickens on their farm.

David uploaded a video on his new Instagram about their dog Jax eating their chicks, according to OK! magazine. Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, 4 can be heard saying, “If Jax eats them, then we might have to get more,” the mag reports. “Hopefully Jax won’t eat any more of our chickens. He’s a bad boy!”, they claim David said in the video, adding, “We had to get more chickens because Jax is a chicken man.” The reported video has since been removed.

Fans are supposedly scolding the couple online for not building a coop for the chickens. However, Jenelle recently revealed that she built a chicken coop with the help of her husband in a photo on Instagram, April 10. She’s pictured standing in front of a fenced-in, red and white chicken coop (as seen below). The MTV star even directed fans to her YouTube page, where they documented the entire building process of the coop.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans)

Jenelle previously discussed their chicken coop during the same interview with HollywoodLife, as mentioned above. “David just woke up and said, ‘Let’s build a chicken coop,'” she recalled. “And, he’s a really good builder. He just put it all together and I made YouTube videos of it. That’ll be the first YouTube video, building a chicken coop. It keeps the kids busy and they’re learning how to raise their own farm animals and what to feed them and what you can’t feed them.”

Jenelle and David are under fire just a few weeks following accusations of animal cruelty after David was seen moving one of their pigs by holding its back legs during a live video on his wife’s Instagram. Jenelle quickly stopped filming after David was seen doing that, and that’s when critics started to accuse them of animal abuse. However, Jenelle later set the record straight.

“Yeah, people are mad at David about that,” the Teen Mom star told us, explaining that she wasn’t hiding anything by stopping the live video. “I took a live video for like five seconds, and I shut it off cause I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m gonna actually start filming this in landscape mode on my phone and I’m gonna use this for a YouTube video.’” Jenelle also added that the couple’s pigs are “not” their pets, therefore, they do not show them affection.