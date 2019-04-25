NFL Draft: How To Watch The 2019 Event, Who’s The No. 1 Pick, & More Info

It’s here! The 2019 NFL Draft will see the next generation of football stars join the league, so get the full schedule, info on how to watch online and all the vital details.

For the first time ever, the 2019 NFL Draft will take place in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and on April 25, at the corner of First and Broadway, the dreams of many young football players will come true. 32 players will be picked in the first round, with over two hundred more being selected in the following six rounds. With so many football fans wondering which player will be picked as the overall No. 1, it’s an event that no one should miss. So, here are all the details you need to know.

The 2019 NFL Draft starts on April 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Round one of the 2019 NFL Draft will happen Thursday, with rounds 2-3 taking place at 7 PM ET on Friday (April 26) and rounds 4-7 will begin around noon on Saturday (April 27.) The draft will be broadcast across many television channels and streaming platforms. ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes will cover night one, while ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, the NFL Network, ESPN Deportes will cover night two. ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes will cover night three, according to CBS Sports.

It can be watched online. If you have cable/satellite, you can watch the draft by logging into ABC, Watch ESPN, and NFL.com/Watch. fuboTV offers a chance to watch these television channels on your streaming devices and it offers a free trial, but other than that, you will need a paid television subscription in order to stream it.

The Arizona Cardinals have the first pick. If there is a silver lining to their abysmal 3-13 record at the end of the 2018-19 season, it’s that the Arizona Cardinals will get to pick first at the 2019 Draft (unless they trade the pick away.) The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos fill out the first ten picks.

The overall No. 1 draft pick is still a coin-toss. The Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback started 13 games last season, made 217 out of 393 passes for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also intercepted 14 times. Rosen’s time with the Cardinals (or at least, as the team’s starter) may be coming to the end. With new head coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm, many think Arizona will pick quarterback Kyler Murray and either trade Rosen or keep him to bolster their QB stable. Others think the Cardinals will pick defensive end Nick Bosa, who has been described as the best pass rusher in the draft.

Who will be the overall No. 1 draft pick? Tune in to ABC at 8 PM ET to find out.