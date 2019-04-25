Christina Anstead Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 20 Weeks Pregnant: ‘Officially Halfway’

Christina Anstead passed the first trimester mark. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star broke the big news with a new baby bump photo, which called for a surprise from her new husband Ant Anstead and his daughter, Amelie.

Christina Anstead, 35, is “officially half way done with this pregnancy 🤰🏼 💙,” which she announced in an Instagram post on April 25. The Flip or Flop host paired the happy news with a photo of her baby bump, made especially visible with a form-fitting green dress. Christina can’t wait to meet her third child already, as she added, “First trimester went by sooo slow but now time is flying by!” To celebrate the milestone, her husband Ant Anstead, 40, and his daughter Amelie, 19, even had a surprise in store for the HGTV star.

Ant and Amelie surprised Christina with a mural of angel wings, which she happily posed in front of. “And how cute are these angel wings @ant_anstead and @amelieanstead surprised me with?! 💗,” Christina continued in her caption, and revealed in a hashtag that she’s 20 weeks along. Even though the small screen star said this pregnancy journey is progressing slowly, it’s flashing before our eyes — on just March 22, she and Ant just announced they’re expecting their first baby in September of 2019! Christina married the British television presenter on Dec. 22, 2018.

But it was actually Christina’s ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa, 37, who ended up spilling the beans about the baby’s gender. “She’s having a son,” Tarek slipped in an interview with TMZ Live on April 8. At first, Christina wasn’t too happy that this is how the big news was revealed, which Tarek revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Clearly it was an accident, watch the footage. I was just talking. I didn’t even realize it wasn’t public to be honest with you. I was just talking. It didn’t even cross my mind. I thought everybody knew but, my bad,” Tarek told us. “She was a little bit upset. I apologized because I did mess up, obviously, and our relationship is good enough to where she understood it was an accident and we moved on.” That’s understandable, considering that Tarek is the dad to Christina’s two other children: her daughter Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3.

Christina is giving the public more and more glimpses at her growing bun in the oven. She gave fans a first look at her baby bump on April 7, as seen in an Instagram photo of her and Ant in the middle of a beach workout.