Caroline Grace Comes Face To Face With Her Insecurities In Powerful ‘Turn The Light Off’ Video

HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering Caroline Grace’s brand new video for ‘Turn The Light Off’ — the very first single off of her debut EP!

Caroline Grace released “Turn The Light Off” as the first single off her debut EP, Afraid of the Dark, earlier this month, and now, HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE music video premiere. “The Lyrics of “Turn The Light Off” showcase my initial fear to open up, which I wanted to translate visually,” Caroline tells HollywoodLife. “I got together with my friend and director of the video, Jeff Vanags, and told him my inceptive thoughts. We started to think — what if the inside of the loft was actually the inside of my brain? When I’m outside of the loft, everything is peaceful and serene, but when I come inside, my brain starts to go crazy because I’m too afraid to see the parts of myself I don’t like. The video has several moments of clear self-reflection, like the mirror in the first scene or projector in the second half.”

While the video is a perfect representation of the song, Caroline says she also hopes it sends an important message to her fans who watch it. “I wanted to show the people who support my music that everyone has insecurities and things they don’t like about themselves, and that’s okay,” she explains. “Disregarding them and pretending like they don’t exist, however, is never the answer and actually perpetuates the issue. Once you can actually find the strength to address those insecurities and embrace them, is when you feel like a move authentic version of yourself. Creating this project actually really helped me in that process.”

Caroline is currently embarking on pursuing her music career full-time after recently graduation from USC. Her EP is due out this summer, and you can watch the video for “Turn The Light Off” above!