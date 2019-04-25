Britney Spears Leaves Mental Health Facility With BF Sam Asghari After Completing Treatment

Britney Spears has completed her treatment & is heading back home, a source told HL!

A source close to Britney Spears, 37, confirmed to HollywoodLife that the pop star has officially left the mental health facility she checked into and completed her 30-day treatment. On top of that, her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, was there to pick her up and bring her home. This story was originally reported by The Blast.

We reported earlier how after Britney shared her first message to fans since going to a treatment facility, admitting that her family was “going through a lot of stress and anxiety,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why Britney broke her silence, “The lies being spread about Britney being forced into treatment against her will have gotten so out of control that she felt the need to address it all herself. This is already such a tough time for her and her family because of her dad’s illness so the last thing they need is more stress and anxiety.”

Same recently reassured fans that she was doing so well while in treatment just days prior on Apr. 23, “My baby’s doing great,” he told a TMZ cameraman as she was driving out of a parking garage in Los Angeles, adding, “she’s doing amazing.” “Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. Nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon,” Sam continued.

We reported earlier how Sam has been incredibly supportive of Britney during this difficult time. “Sam has totally stepped up and been there for Britney during this very difficult time in her life,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been crying and fighting back the tears almost daily since her dad got sick and Sam has been there for her, wiping away the tears and helping her cope.”