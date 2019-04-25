‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Tamar Prepares To Tell Her Family About Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton has a brand-new opportunity that she’s excited about. She agrees to join the cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Braxton Family Values’ preview. But now she’s got to tell her family.

Tamar Braxton’s agent, Nick Roses, has been acting funny lately but it’s only because he has some exciting news for his client. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 25 episode of Braxton Family Values, Nick asks Tamar how she would feel joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. “Oh my god, it’s like my all-time favorite show,” Tamar says. “Like, is he being serious right now?” He tells her that she would have to move into the CBB house for four weeks.

“I think it’s a huge way for us to relaunch 2019. New man, new life, new responsibilities,” Nick continues. Tamar’s got a big question: who is going to watch her son, Logan? She thinks between her ex-husband Vince Herbert and Rosa she can make it work. Tamar is all-in for Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m 150 percent going to go do this show,” Tamar says. “It’s like the opportunity of a lifetime for me. Like, I have watched this game for years. I can’t wait to tell my family and they get to watch my baby, Logan.” Tamar goes on to win Celebrity Big Brother season 2. She walks away with the $250,000 grand prize after a unanimous jury vote of 9-0. Tamar made history by becoming the first African American to ever win Big Brother in the United States.

Also during the April 25 episode, Toni consoles Trina after news of Gabe’s illness, and Trina is shocked by Toni’s confession about Birdman. Traci joins Tamar’s tour and they try to put their past differences aside, but a backstage fight erupts and threatens the sisters’ new bond. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.