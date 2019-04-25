‘Bond 25’ Cast: Returning & New Cast Members Revealed — Rami Malek & More

Daniel Craig and the cast of the 25th film in the James Bond franchise revealed exciting news from an iconic 007 location. The full cast was revealed and Oscar winner Rami Malek is confirmed to star.

The epic Bond 25 announcement was streamed live from Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica on the morning of April 25. Ian wrote the James Bond novels and the Jamaican villa is where he created the one and only James Bond. The official Bond Twitter account teased the location ahead of the big reveal. Daniel Craig, 51, will be returning as the legendary 007 for Bond 25 and the movie is set to be released on April 8, 2020. The film will be directed by Cary Fukunaga, who directed True Detective season 1 and Beasts of No Nation.

Cary confirmed that Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Geoffrey Wright would be returning for the 25th Bond film. New cast members include Rami Malek, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, Ana De Armas, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik. Film producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that “Bond is not on active service when we start the film” and he’s “enjoying himself in Jamaica.” There is also no official title just yet. Filming will take place in London, Norway, Jamaica, and Italy.

Bond 25 will be Daniel’s fifth movie playing the iconic James Bond. He has starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. Bond 25 will also serve as Daniel’s final Bond film. He confirmed that he would return to the role one last time during an Aug. 2017 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait,” the British actor said. Daniel is the seventh actor to take on the role of the sexy spy. Sean Connery was the first, followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

As for who will take over the role of James Bond after Daniel’s final film, that’s still up for debate. Rumors have swirled about Idris Elba for years as well as Bodyguard star and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden.